LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three agencies battled a blaze in a vacant downtown Las Vegas apartment early Saturday.
Crews from the Las Vegas, Clark County and North Las Vegas fire departments were called to the Hidden Villages Apartments at 1825 Lewis Avenue, near Bruce Street, about 5:45 a.m. on July 31.
Firefighters reported the two-story wood frame building with 24 units showed heavy fire and smoke from a second floor unit and attic. A second alarm was dispatched for assistance.
The fire was out in 30 minutes, LVFR said. A vacant apartment, which firefighters said was used by squatters, was gutted and two other units had moderate damage, totaling $50,000.
The cause of the fire was undetermined, officials said. No one was injured.
