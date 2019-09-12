LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- No one was injured after a reported shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ailee Burnett said people in the area heard five to seven gunshots in the 2000 block of College Place near Lake Mead Parkway at Mt. Hood Street around 5:15 a.m. Sept. 12.
Police located a residence with a few bullet impacts when they arrived at the scene.
Burnett said no one was injured and officers are searching the area for shell casings.
A suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Eastbound lanes of Lake Mead between Mt. Hood and Beesley Drive were blocked while police investigated.
