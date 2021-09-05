LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crews from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue were on scene of large vacant warehouse fire on Sunday night.
The fire was reported about 8:12 p.m. on Sept. 5 at 1026 Main St., near Charleston Boulevard. LVFR said the two-story warehouse had heavy fire and smoke showing.
Crews on scene were using defensive attacks and operations, as well as master streams, to work on the fire.
No injuries have been reported and the fire did not spread to any nearby buildings, LVFR said. The fire was out by 9:45 p.m.
Crews remained on scene to hit hotspots and clean up. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
