LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two men accused in fatal shootings that police say stemmed from attempted robberies in parking garages near the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve were denied bail on Tuesday morning.
No bail was given to the two men, 20-year-old Jesani Carter and 20-year-old Jordan Ruby, during a Tuesday morning court appearance in Las Vegas.
A judge set a bail hearing for Jan. 10 at 8:30 a.m.
Other incidents are under investigation that may be connected to the pair, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Carter and Ruby were arrested in connection with fatal shootings that police said stemmed from attempted robberies in the parking garages of the Fashion Show Mall and Palace Station on New Year's Eve.
On Monday, the victim of the Fashion Show mall shooting was identified as Clarice Yamaguchi, 66, from Waipahu, HI. Yamaguchi died from a gunshot wound to the neck and her death was ruled a homicide, the Clark County Coroner's office said.
The identity of the victim in the Palace Station shooting was not released as of Jan. 3.
