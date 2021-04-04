LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a woman in her 50s was killed in a crash on Saturday night.
NLVPD said officers were called about 9 p.m. on April 3 to Centennial Parkway and Revere Street for the crash.
The investigation showed that a woman driving a blue Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the center median lane of Centennial near Revere. She got out of the Tahoe and walked in the eastbound lanes toward the sidewalk.
A black Jaguar was driving eastbound on Centennial from Revere and hit the woman. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said the driver of the Jaguar stayed on scene and was cooperative.
The victim's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
North Las Vegas police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the department at (702) 633-9111 or CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555 to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.