LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Police Department Community Engagement Division is hosting a community event to discuss immigration.
On Tuesday, Nov. 30 the event will bring together officers and community members to talk about immigration-related topics, and it will be conducted entirely in Spanish.
The event will run from noon to 2 p.m. at the Neighborhood Recreation Center located at 1638 N. Bruce St. in North Las Vegas. Lunch will be provided to all who attend.
Space is limited, and those interested should RSVP in advance.
For more information about this or any other event, call (702) 633-1808 (English) or (702) 633-1818 (Spanish).
