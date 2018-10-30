NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said they were investigating a deadly shooting on Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, at 6:18 p.m.
Officer Eric Leavitt of the department said police found an 18-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside of an apartment. Police said he was in the courtyard of the apartment when he was shot.
Police said the suspect fled before officers arrived. Detectives had not determined a motive but it was not a random act of violence.
Many friends and family members were on scene, Leavitt said.
Leavitt said they were not ruling out any possibilities as to what led to the shooting.
On Friday, police responded to a deadly shooting down the block. Officers found a 20-year-old man shot to death. Leavitt said he wasn't sure yet if the two shootings were connected.
This was the 26th homicide for the North Las Vegas Police Department. The total for 2017 was 25 homicides.
