LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police investigated a fatal crash Thursday night involving a teenager and his dog.
According police, officers responded to a crash near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue around 5:12 p.m. on Dec. 2.
The juvenile in his early teens was jaywalking with his dog when he was hit by a car, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, where he later died. His dog died at the scene.
"At that time, a silver van was traveling northbound on MLK and struck the juvenile and his dog," police said in a news release.
According to NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas, speed and impairment were not considered factors in the crash.
Police said the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification to next of kin.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
