LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A resident in North Las Vegas confronted two men trying to steal a catalytic converter, resulting in a shooting Saturday morning.
According to North Las Vegas police, officers responded to the 4300 Block of East Azure Avenue around 7 a.m. for a reported shooting.
Officers discovered that a resident confronted two men who were trying to steal a catalytic converter.
Police identified the suspects as 38-year-old Armando Ante-Cedeno and 29-year-old Antonio Alvarez.
Police said Alvarez fired at the resident and the resident returned fire striking the suspect's vehicle. Ante-Cedeno suffered minor injuries, according to police.
Alvarez and Ante-Cedeno were arrested and booked into the North Las Vegas Detention Center. Both suspects face charges ranging from attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, injure/tamper with vehicle-damage between $250 to $5000 and possession of burglary tools.
Alvarez faces additional charges of possession of stolen vehicle and discharge gun where persons might be endangered.
North Las Vegas police has tips for reducing catalytic converter thefts:
1) Have your catalytic converter welded to your cars frame.
2) Install a protection device.
3) If possible, park in a garage or well lit area.
4) Engrave your VIN number onto your catalytic converter.
5) Calibrate your car’s alarm to set of when it detects vibration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.