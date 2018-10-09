NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who beat and robbed a homeowner in their garage last month.
Police said the victim was working inside their garage with the door open in the 3700 block Juanita May Avenue, near Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street on Sept. 11.
The male suspect entered the garage and beat the homeowner before taking items from the victim, police said.
He fled the home before police arrived to the scene.
Police described the suspect as an African-American man with a dark complexion, a thin build, mustache and glasses.
He was last seen wearing a dark colored 'Lakers' t-shirt and a dark colored hat turned backwards.
Police said he fled the residence in a silver or white Honda Fit, according to a surveillance video from the victim's home.
Anyone with information leading to the suspect's arrest is encouraged to contact the NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.