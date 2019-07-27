LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A North Las Vegas Police Department recruit is facing a misdemeanor DUI charge after allegedly hitting a parked car in a parking lot.
According to North Las Vegas police, 26-year-old Anna Gallagher was arrested by Las Vegas police around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning.
Gallagher was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, but later released on her own recognizance.
Chief Pam Ojeda issued this statement Friday evening:
“There is zero tolerance in the department for this type of behavior. It will be dealt with swiftly and appropriately, and we will be aggressively addressing it department-wide.”
Gallagher is on administrative leave, and the department will conduct an internal investigation.
The department says it's to early to tell how the arrest will impact Gallagher's standing in the academy.
This is the second DUI arrest involving North Las Vegas police in just the last week.
Assistant NLV police chief resigns from city after suspected DUI arrest
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.