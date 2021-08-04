LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating an auto versus pedestrian crash involving a patrol vehicle Wednesday night.
According to police, a marked patrol car struck a pedestrian around 9:52 p.m. near Las Vegas and Lake Mead Boulevards on Wednesday August 4.
The patrol car was traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard, approaching Lake Mead when it struck the pedestrian, police said.
The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.
Traffic is closed in both directions at Las Vegas Boulevard, between Bruce street and Lake Mead.
stay with FOX5 for more updates.
