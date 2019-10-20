NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police said one of its officers fired his gun at a suspect early Sunday morning.
On Oct. 20 about 5 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Alexander Road and Revere Street about a man suspected of attempting car break-ins.
Police found a man that matched the description and chased him on foot near Aaron Scott Street and Pueblo Hills Avenue, according to a media release.
The suspect jumped into a backyard and then into a nearby wash area, where an officer fired his gun once.
The suspect wasn't found and it's not known if he's injured.
He was described as a black man between 20 and 25 years old, 5'8" with a thin build. Police said he had short, braided hair with white beads and was carrying a handgun.
Police said the officer was wearing a body camera, but that it wasn't activated. According to police, they were looking into why it was not activated.
Anyone with information was urged to call police at (702) 633-9111.
