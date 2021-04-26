LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police investigated a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck Monday evening.
According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevards around 7:30 p.m., April 26, for a crash involving a truck and motorcycle.
The motorcyclist failed to stop at a red light as they approached East Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevards, police said. As the motorcyclist entered the intersection it collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police added.
The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Speed and impairment are not suspected for the driver of the pickup truck, however investigators suspect speed may have contributed to the motorcyclist being killed. Impairment hasn't been ruled out, according to police.
The Clark County's Coroner's Office will release the identity of the motorcyclist once next of kin have been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
