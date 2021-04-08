NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Thursday evening.
According to North Las Vegas police, the crash happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Camino Al Norte and Craig Road.
Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.
All travel lanes in the area except for Westbound Craig Road are closed.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
