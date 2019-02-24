NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police on North Las Vegas said a motorcyclist died after a crash on Sunday night.
The department responded about 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 that roads near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Belmont Street were closed to traffic.
A motorcyclist and a four-door vehicle collided, sending the rider to the hospital, North Las Vegas police said. The rider, a 52-year-old man, died at University Medical Center.
No other details were immediately available. Roads in the area were expected to remain closed through the investigation.
The identity of the motorcyclist will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
Neither speed nor impairment were suspected, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.