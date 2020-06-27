LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man died after a crash on Saturday afternoon.
About 1 p.m. on June 27, police responded to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and June Avenue about a serious crash involving a motorcycle and sedan. Police said the motorcycle's rider was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.
According to police, the motorcycle was traveling north while the sedan was driving west on June and made a left-hand turn onto MLK. The rider hit the sedan on the driver's side door. Police said the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.
The area was closed to traffic for the investigation.
This was the 9th traffic fatality in North Las Vegas for 2020.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
