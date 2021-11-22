LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police were investigating a fatal crash in the area of E. Craig Road and North 5th Street on Monday morning.
About 6:30 a.m., police responded reference a crash on eastbound Craig Road. According to police, a red Chevrolet Cruz was headed eastbound on Craig Road approaching North 5th when it rear-ended a black F-250 that was stopped at a red light.
The driver of the Chevrolet, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The victim is believed to be in his 20s, police said.
Speed is believed to be a factor, but impairment is unknown.
The driver of the Ford remained on scene and cooperated with police.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
