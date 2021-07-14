LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near East Carey Avenue and N. 5th Street Wednesday morning.
About 8 a.m., authorities received a call about a man shot multiple times at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of East Carey Ave. He was transported to UMC hospital where he later died, according to NLVD Officer Alexander Cuevas.
One person was taken into custody.
No road closures are in effect, but the investigation is ongoing.
