NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said they were investigating a shooting death in a neighborhood near Craig Ranch Regional Park on Tuesday afternoon.
The department tweeted at 4:45 p.m. that a shooting turned into a homicide investigation on the 4800 block of Rancho Linda Court, a residential cul-de-sac northeast of the park on North Commerce Street.
Police on scene said a 36-year-old man was the only victim, who was pronounced dead on scene in the street.
Officer Aaron Patty said multiple shots were heard in the area but the investigation is ongoing and no other details were immediately available.
Police were canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance and witnesses.
Check back for updates.
