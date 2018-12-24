NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was killed in a shooting in North Las Vegas on Monday night, police said.
Officers responded about 4 p.m. to Lake Mead Boulevard and McDaniel Street, near Civic Center Drive, where a person was shot, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Officer Eric Leavitt.
Leavitt said an 18-year-old was being chased before he was shot multiple times. Bystanders at the scene attempted CPR before he died.
The victim was last seen running through the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy, police said. CSI and detectives were on scene trying to identify a suspect.
Surveillance photos and witnesses provided information leading up to the shooting, but not the shooting itself, Leavitt said.
"We want to let people know, in the houses south of here, if you have surveillance video, if you see somebody running through your yard or running past and you get it on video, don’t hesitate to give us a call," Leavitt said.
"Or if you were on scene when this happened -- this is a shopping plaza that's very busy on Christmas Eve -- if you didn’t feel comfortable talking to us, with other people around, go ahead and call (702) 633-9111. We'll be more than happy to take that conversation over the phone and we understand the situation."
Check back for updates.
