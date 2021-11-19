DOTTY'S NLV CRASH

A white truck smashed into the side of a Dotty's on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 in North Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other charges after crashing his vehicle into a Dotty's in North Las Vegas, police said.

About 3:45 a.m. on Friday, North Las Vegas police were dispatched to the 2500 block of N. Las Vegas Boulevard near Carey Avenue to a report of a white truck that had smashed into the side of a local business.

One man, 44-year-old David Holmes, was arrested on charges of suspicion of DUI, driving without a license or insurance, operating a vehicle without a license and failure to maintain a lane.

People were inside the business at the time of the crash, but no one was struck or injured, NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas told FOX5.

The truck had been removed from the scene before 8 a.m. There was no estimate of damage available Friday morning.

Holmes was transported to the North Las Vegas Detention Center.

