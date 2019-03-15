NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide, just outside the downtown Las Vegas area, early Friday morning.
According to NLVPD Lt. Eric Leavitt, officers were called to Main Street, slightly north of Owens Avenue, just after 2 a.m. Witnesses told police they saw two homeless men fighting.
Leavitt said no weapons were used during the confrontation and that it was a fist fight.
When police arrived, they found one victim and saw the second homeless man walking away from the scene, Leavitt said. He was taken into custody and is being considered a person of interest in the case.
The homeless man, who appeared to be "mentally unstable," was taken to the hospital and had to be sedated.
The victim was described as a 25 to 30-year-old man, according to Leavitt. It was unknown what caused the fight to happen.
No other details were immediately available.
(1) comment
Just let it happen and then go pick up the bodies. Its getting sickening seeing all those useless bums in that area.
