LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near East Carey Avenue and N. 5th Street Wednesday morning.
About 8 a.m., authorities received a call about a man in his 30s shot multiple times at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of East Carey Avenue, near North 5th Street.
"A man who was identified as the shooter was detained and questioned by detectives. At this point, the event is being investigated as a 'self defense' shooting, but the investigation is still ongoing," according to NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas.
He was taken to UMC hospital where he later died.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
