NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said officers responded to an "odd scene" on Wednesday, where they said a man was shot in the stomach.
Two groups got into a disagreement that escalated to one man being shot just before 4 p.m. near Carey Avenue and Belmont Street, NLVPD spokesman Eric Leavitt said.
Officers responded to the call of shots fired, but initially could not find a crime scene, Leavitt said.
They then got a call from a hospital more than five miles away at Craig Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard that they had admitted a gunshot victim.
Police said after the disagreement, the victim's friends drove him to the hospital. The victim was transported in critical condition to UMC Trauma and was in surgery on Wednesday evening.
Leavitt said crime scene investigators returned to the original scene and did find small amounts of blood.
No suspect information was immediately available, but police said the shooting was not random.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.