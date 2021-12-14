LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police were investigating the deaths of two people Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Carved Terrace Avenue, near the 215 and Revere Street for a welfare check around 4 p.m. on Dec. 14.
Police said officers found a man and woman of unknown ages dead inside a residence. Officers were still determining if foul play was involved.
