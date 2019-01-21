NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police were investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting on Monday night, the department tweeted.
Police activity was focused on the 2100 block of Glider Street, near North 5th Street and Lake Mead Boulevard, beginning just after 9:30 p.m.
Neighbors told FOX5 they heard "several shots" around that time.
About 11 p.m., North Las Vegas Police spokesman Aaron Patty said the incident started as a "criminal complaint," but could not elaborate.
The investigation led to contact with an adult male, Patty said, and their encounter led to multiple North Las Vegas police officers firing their weapons.
Patty was unable to elaborate on what took place before the shooting.
The subject was pronounced dead at the scene. The officers involved were "OK," Patty said.
Roads in the area are blocked to traffic.
North Las Vegas police were expected to provide more information in the coming days. Check back for updates.
