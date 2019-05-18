NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Detectives with the North Las Vegas Police Department have asked the public for help in locating two girl who were reported missing on Friday.
Lina Gonzalez, 9, and her sister Kenia, 6, were last seen leaving their school, Lincoln Elementary, located on Berg Street, on May 17, police said. Officers were contacted around 11:30 p.m., and were told the girls were missing.
Police released surveillance photos of a woman they said they wanted to speak with regarding the case. Without naming her, police said she "offered in the past to babysit Lina and Kenia."
As soon as the photos were released, the unnamed woman called police. She told them the girls were with her, at her house, and that her two daughters were friends with Lina and Kenia.
Police verified this and said the girls' mother asked her to watch the girls. The woman contacted the mother through the night to get them, but didn't respond, so the girls slept over.
In the morning, the mother called police. Police said on Saturday afternoon they were going to interview the mother again to continue investigating the missing report.
Lina and Kenia have black hair and brown eyes. Both were last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black pants and were carrying "Frozen"-themed backpacks.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Tips can also be sent to CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.