LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One woman is dead following a five-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas Tuesday morning.
According to North Las Vegas Police Officer Alexander Cuevas, an elderly female driver was driving northbound on Allen Lane about 10:20 a.m. near Craig Road when her white Mazda III ran a red light and struck another vehicle, according to a witness. The Mazda then continued and hit three other vehicles.
She died at the scene. One other driver was injured during the incident.
The intersection is closed in all directions "for quite some time," Cuevas said.
The driver of the Mazda was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. It is too early to determine if impairment was a factor. No citations are being issued at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
