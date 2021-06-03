LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two teenagers were hit by a car in a suspected DUI incident Thursday afternoon, according to North Las Vegas police.
Just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Ross Dress for Less on Civic Center Drive near Lake Mead Blvd. for a reported hit-and-run incident, Officer Alexander Cuevas said.
Police located a black sedan connected to the incident. The driver fled on foot, but was later arrested about one block away from the scene. The two teens were transported to UMC hospital in serious but not critical condition, Cuevas said.
The male driver in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run charges.
No other details were immediately available Thursday night.
