LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said an elderly man died after a car crash with a suspected drunken driver on Saturday morning.
About 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 16, North Las Vegas Police officers went to the intersection of Aliante Parkway and Broadwing Drive for a crash, where they found a 72-year-old unidentified man dead.
The other driver, 46-year-old Anthony Peniston, was in a 2007 Mercedes sedan. Police said Peniston drove through a stop sign and hit the other man in his Ford Escape.
Peniston was booked into Las Vegas City Jail for DUI causing death and reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm.
This was the 9th traffic-related fatality for NLVPD in 2019. The man who died will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin is notified.
