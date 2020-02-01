NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police put a call to find a man reported missing on Friday.
Howard Webb, 68, was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, police said, in the 300 block of Duchess Avenue, near Carey Avenue and North Commerce Street.
Webb was wearing red pants, a grey shirt and a brown baseball cap. Police said he is 5'6", 140 lbs. In a media release, police said Webb has multiple medical conditions requiring 15 medications throughout the day and that he does not have them nor any identification with him.
Anyone with information can call NLVPD at (702) 633-9111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.