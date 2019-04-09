NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police asked for help from the public in finding a 14-year-old boy not seen since Monday night.
Timothy Miller was reported missing near Porter Street and Tropical Parkway. According to police, he has the mental capacity of a younger child and wouldn't have his medication on him.
He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, jeans, black shoes and a maroon backpack. He's described as 5'06" and 120 lbs. with a severe humpback.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miller is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.
