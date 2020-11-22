LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to find a 62-year-old Army veteran reported missing on Sunday.
Pierre Bingue was reported missing by his family and was last seen on foot near his home near Alexander Road and Simmons Street at 4 a.m. on November 22.
Bingue is a Black male, about 5’ 7” tall, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a black hat, blue hooded sweater, black Adidas pants with a white stripe, white Nike Air Force shoes, a black lanyard with his veteran ID and a walking cane, police said.
He suffers from dementia and kidney problems and does not have access to his medications.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bingue is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111.
