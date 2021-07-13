LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One woman is dead following a five-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas Tuesday morning.
According to North Las Vegas Police Officer Alexander Cuevas, a woman over the age of 70 was driving northbound on Allen Lane about 10:20 a.m. near Craig Road when her white Mazda III ran a red light and struck another vehicle, according to a witness. The Mazda then continued and hit three other vehicles.
The Mazda driver, identified by the coroner as 73-year-old Linda Zumtobel, died at the scene. One other driver was injured during the incident. Her cause and manner of death are pending an investigation.
The intersection is closed in all directions "for quite some time," Cuevas said.
The driver of the Mazda was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. According to NLVPD, speed is not believed to be a factor, but impairment or a medical emergency is unknown.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
