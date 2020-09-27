LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead after a shooting in North Las Vegas, police said.
According to North Las Vegas Police, officers responded to a car wash on the 2400 block of N. Martin Luther King Boulevard about 10:50 a.m. on September 27.
Officers found a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.
Police said the suspect was gone before police arrived. As of Sunday afternoon, it wasn't known what led to the shooting, though investigators don't believe it was a random act of violence.
Anyone with information is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(4) comments
Okay, they caught the mistake.
A 42 yr old man who was shot in the "dead." Proof reading is a thing of the past.
Them dare Hood rats bees long gone !
Oops this one was shot in the dead ! Nice lowlife hanging out with clean cars!
