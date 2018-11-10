NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a 3-year-old was in critical condition after a shooting Saturday morning.
NLVPD said the shooting occurred on the 5000 block of Drifting Pebble Street, near East Washburn Avenue and Donna Street about 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 10.
The 3-year-old had access to a handgun in the home, Officer Aaron Patty said. He was rushed to UMC Trauma for a self-inflected gunshot wound.
Multiple people were in the home, including another child, though no one else was injured, police said.
Details of how the child got the firearm were not yet known.
Police said the boy remained in the same condition and no charges were filed in the shooting as of Saturday night.
This is the second time in three weeks that a valley child has found a gun at home, then injured himself or another.
Police are pleading for parents to become responsible gun-owners.
Metro police put out PSAs in hopes they would strike a chord with parents. But on Saturday, the valley saw its second case of a loaded gun falling into a child’s hands, in less than a month.
“The child had access to a firearm inside the residence and this may be a case of self-inflicted gunshot wounds,” Patty said.
One parent who lived nearby came out after she heard what happened. She showed FOX5 just how easy it is to catch a toddler’s attention.
“See, she's playing with the microphone right now,” Tovia Snow said. “Anything and everything will get her attention. And if you have a firearm laying out, it's bound to happen, especially if it's loaded.”
On Oct. 25, Metro police responded after a 2-year-old reportedly found a gun at home and accidentally shot his 4-year-old brother. The child survived.
“I’m not against having weapons in the house, it's just being able to lock them up and keep an eye on your kid,” Snow said. “It's not that hard.”
Police are urging parents to use common sense and think of their children when storing their guns.
“Make sure those weapons are in a safe place, whether that's in a safe or up high, out of reach of small hands,” Patty said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.