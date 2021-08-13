LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire near Las Vegas Boulevard and Civic Center Drive Friday afternoon that killed seven dogs.
According to the North Las Vegas Fire Department, The fire happened on the 2200 block of Bassler Street around 5 p.m., which is near Las Vegas Boulevard and Civic Center Drive.
When firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a garage that was attached to a home. The fire extended to the backyard, however firefighters gained controlled and put the fire out in 30 minutes.
While surveying the scene, firefighters found seven dogs dead, North Las Vegas Fire said.
Three residents were home at the time of the fire, however no one was injured. The fire damage is estimated at $250,000.
North Las Vegas Fire suspects arson as the cause.
(1) comment
3 residents were home at the time, but nobody thought about saving the dogs that were burning up in the garage? I would be rescuing my pets first. What is wrong with people?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.