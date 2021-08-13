LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire near Las Vegas Boulevard and Civic Center Drive Friday afternoon that killed four dogs.
According to the North Las Vegas Fire Department, The fire happened on the 2200 block of Bassler Street around 5 p.m., which is near Las Vegas Boulevard and Civic Center Drive.
When firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a garage that was attached to a home. The fire extended to the backyard of the home, however firefighters gained controlled and put the fire out in 30 minutes.
While surveying the scene, firefighters located four dogs that were dogs dead, North Las Vegas Fire said.
The fire damage is estimated at $250,000.
Three residents were home at the time of the fire, however no one was injured.
Fire investigators are checking the home for hotspots, and preforming a secondary search of the property.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
