LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Fire Department estimates that fireworks-related activity on the Fourth of July and weeks leading up to the holiday caused $1.5 million in damages.

Fireworks injured five people and did more than a million dollars in damage in North Las Vegas this year, according to the city's fire department.

The estimate shows an increase compared to 2020, which had associated damages of about $1 million.

NLVFD also recorded 194 total incidents, 106 of which were fire incidents on July 4 this year. 

"July 4 responses were down just over 7.5%, but we saw an increase in fireworks-related incidents in the weeks leading up to the Fourth," said NLVFD spokesperson Nino Galloway. 

Galloway provided a recap of NLVFD's Fourth of July activity: 

  • 5 people injured, 1 critically
  • 12 pets are deceased from structure fires
  • 3 pets were rescued from a burning structure
  • 7 structures destroyed
  • 6 vehicles destroyed
0706 nlvfd

courtesy North Las Vegas Fire Department

CLARK COUNTY

The Clark County Fire Department recorded a total of 2,071 calls for service. Of those calls, 203 were outside or building fires.

For comparison, the department had 2,040 calls for service, of which 220 were for outside or building fires in 2020. 

Each year, users can report illegal fireworks at www.ispyfireworks.com. From the day fireworks went on sale (June 28) through the end of the holiday, the website logged 20,021 complaints, including 13,560 on July 4 -- a decrease compared to last year, which logged 17,332 complaints in 2020. 

About 1,373.5 lbs. of illegal fireworks were confiscated and four citations were issued, according to Clark County Fire Chief Warren Whitney. 

Clark County Fire Department provided a heat map showing incident clusters for July 4, 2021: 

Light blue is the lower end of the scale, a red circle with a yellow dot inside is the high end of the scale. (courtesy Clark County Fire Department)

CITY OF LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said it received fewer calls on the Fourth of July this year within the city of Las Vegas than it did in 2020.

According to a tweet early Monday morning from the department's account, LVFR had 427 calls for service on July 4, as compared to 438 calls on the same day in 2020. The department received 118 calls for fires on July 4, down from 146 calls in 2020.

The department said there was only one major house fire on the Fourth of July. Fire crews arrived around 10:15 p.m. Sunday night to a home near Durango and Alta drives after a vehicle caught fire in the garage of the home.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire near Durango and Alta drives late Sunday night. Two people were displaced and the cause remains under investigation.

The fire spread into the residence and destroyed the garage and a vehicle, displacing at least two people and leading to an estimated $60,000 in damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

PENDRAGON FIRE

LVFR investigates a fire at 8344 Pendragon Circle. on July 4, 2021.

