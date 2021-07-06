LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Fire Department estimates that fireworks-related activity on the Fourth of July and weeks leading up to the holiday caused $1.5 million in damages.
The estimate shows an increase compared to 2020, which had associated damages of about $1 million.
NLVFD also recorded 194 total incidents, 106 of which were fire incidents on July 4 this year.
"July 4 responses were down just over 7.5%, but we saw an increase in fireworks-related incidents in the weeks leading up to the Fourth," said NLVFD spokesperson Nino Galloway.
Galloway provided a recap of NLVFD's Fourth of July activity:
- 5 people injured, 1 critically
- 12 pets are deceased from structure fires
- 3 pets were rescued from a burning structure
- 7 structures destroyed
- 6 vehicles destroyed
CLARK COUNTY
The Clark County Fire Department recorded a total of 2,071 calls for service. Of those calls, 203 were outside or building fires.
For comparison, the department had 2,040 calls for service, of which 220 were for outside or building fires in 2020.
Each year, users can report illegal fireworks at www.ispyfireworks.com. From the day fireworks went on sale (June 28) through the end of the holiday, the website logged 20,021 complaints, including 13,560 on July 4 -- a decrease compared to last year, which logged 17,332 complaints in 2020.
About 1,373.5 lbs. of illegal fireworks were confiscated and four citations were issued, according to Clark County Fire Chief Warren Whitney.
Clark County Fire Department provided a heat map showing incident clusters for July 4, 2021:
CITY OF LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said it received fewer calls on the Fourth of July this year within the city of Las Vegas than it did in 2020.
According to a tweet early Monday morning from the department's account, LVFR had 427 calls for service on July 4, as compared to 438 calls on the same day in 2020. The department received 118 calls for fires on July 4, down from 146 calls in 2020.
FIREWORKS UPDATE FOR 4th of JULY: @LasVegasFD had 427 calls for service in the 24 hour period of July 4 compared to 438 in 2020. Fire calls were 118 compared to 146 in 2020. 1 minor injury, 1 house fire in garage-undetermined. This is for @CityOfLasVegas proper (green area). pic.twitter.com/1gfkNVr7Pn— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 5, 2021
The department said there was only one major house fire on the Fourth of July. Fire crews arrived around 10:15 p.m. Sunday night to a home near Durango and Alta drives after a vehicle caught fire in the garage of the home.
The fire spread into the residence and destroyed the garage and a vehicle, displacing at least two people and leading to an estimated $60,000 in damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
