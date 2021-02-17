LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A walk-in clinic in North Las Vegas will administer COVID-19 vaccine first doses to veterans 65 and older on Sunday.
The clinic is being hosted by VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) and will take place at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 21.
First doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to the first 1,000 VASNHS-enrolled Veterans ages 65 and older during the event. If demand exceeds 1,000 vaccines, eligible Veterans will be scheduled for a later date, VASNHS said.
Veterans who have already received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will not be eligible to receive the second dose during this event.
Traffic will be limited to a single point-of-entry through the West Entrance to the medical center, located at 6900 North Pecos Road.
Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine must be enrolled with VASNHS prior to their arrival for the clinic on Sunday. No on-site enrollment services will be available during this event.
VASNHS started administering first doses of the vaccine on Dec. 16. As of Feb. 17, VASNHS says it has delivered more than 18,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Nationwide, Department of Veterans Affairs facilities have vaccinated more than one million Veterans.
Beginning Sunday, Feb. 21, the following groups are eligible to receive the vaccine at VASNHS during normal hours of operation:
- Veterans 65 and older can receive their vaccine by appointment at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center during normal vaccine clinic hours (weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) by calling (702) 791-9185. Appointments are reserved in a "time block," not an exact appointment time, so some patients might experience wait times.
- Veterans under age 65 are advised to not contact the reservation line. Instead, wait until you are contacted by VASNHS letting you know scheduling is open to your age group.
- Veterans in high-risk categories who have questions about the vaccine and scheduling are advised to contact their primary care team, not the reservation line.
Veterans who have received their first dose from the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center or another location should receive their second dose from the same location, VASNHS said.
Veterans seeking additional information can sign up to get updated information through VA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Keep Me Informed tool, visit the VA Coronavirus Vaccine FAQs webpage, contact their care team, or visit the VASNHS website.
