LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas man went home Monday after spending more than three weeks in the hospital with a rare complication of the flu shot.
Shane Morgan said he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, otherwise known as GBS. Morgan said GBS paralyzed him, blinded him and almost cost him his life.
Doctors confirmed Morgan had the illness.
The CDC has linked the neurological disease to the flu shot but said it varies based on the strain.
According to the CDC, "there are one to two additional GBS cases per million doses of flu vaccine administered." The exact data on the association between the flu shot and GBS varies each year.
Morgan said he is happy to be home for the holidays, something he would have taken for granted a month ago.
On Nov. 2, he said he and his wife got their flu shots. The next day, Morgan said he felt like he came down with a bad cold. But things quickly got worse.
“My eyes wouldn’t focus on stuff,” Morgan said. “I thought it was my inner ears sickness that I had. I got up to use the bathroom and I realized I couldn’t walk. My legs were like rubber. My hands were totally numb.”
His wife Monique rushed him to the emergency room. Morgan was put into a medically induced coma for five days, they said. He then spent 23 days at Centennial Hills Hospital.
“The pain is excruciating,” Morgan said. “It’s just dumb luck I have an immune system that does not like what’s in that vaccine."
Morgan was at home recovering this week. He said he’s about 50 percent better and that he gained feeling in his face and can eat and talk again.
“We’re thankful he’s home for Christmas,” Monique said. “This could’ve been insane.”
But the family said this will be the last year they personally will get the flu shot.
“Everybody just says it’s a coincidence. It’s not,” Monique said. “It’s 100 percent a reality, a side effect of the flu shot.”
“I’d rather have the flu 10-1,” Morgan said.
Monique said since sharing their story, dozens of people have reached out through social media to share similar stories.
The family said they are not opposed to vaccines. They said in the future, they will be doing more research.
As for Morgan, he was still using a wheelchair at home. He said his muscles were weak, but he plans to start physical therapy.
He said it could be up to a year before he’s back to full health.
The family set up a GoFundMe for Morgan's medical expenses.
