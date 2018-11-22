NORTH LAS VEGAS -- This Thanksgiving, a North Las Vegas family is mourning their 17-year-old daughter.
North Las Vegas police said 21-year-old Seneca Carey shot and killed Indya Willis.
Her family said Indya loved to joke . She was getting ready to apply to colleges. She was passionate about fashion and taking care of others. She someday, wanted to become a nurse.
“She loved Thanksgiving for the food, but she loved Christmas,” her mother Kimberly Harris said.
Harris never expected she’d be spending this holiday without her daughter.
“I’m still in disbelief,” she said. “I’d never wish this upon anybody.”
Harris said her daughter had a bright future.
“She was good at school, we were just picking out colleges, looking for prom dresses, getting ready for graduation,” she said.
And she said the teenager shared everything with her.
“You could say we were best friends, she was my everything, she was my rib,” Harris said.
North Las Vegas police said 21-year-old Carey shot and killed Indya the day before Thanksgiving.
According to investigators, a friend drove Indya to the hospital. Her mom said that friend was Carey.
Harris said her daughter was only friends with Carey, and they didn't know each other well.”
Now with one less smiling face at the dinner table, Indya’s parents are counting their blessings: their family’s support and memories of Indya.
“I’m really grateful God gave her 17 years.”
Indya and her family moved to Vegas two years ago. They are trying to pay for her funeral expenses back in Chicago.
If you’d like to help, you can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/forever-indy-emon
