LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum is presenting a free hour-long event on American History and government for Presidents Day, Monday.
Presidential impersonators will host the event.
Impersonators will portray George Washington, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt, Abraham Lincoln, discussing the articles of the Constitution, federalism, the Bill of Rights, how presidential elections work and more.
The course goes live at 11 a.m.
