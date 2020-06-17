LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Think you have what it takes to compete on the "American Ninja Warrior" course? Here's your chance, sort of.
Ninja Nation has opened a pop-up obstacle course indoors at Downtown Summerlin.
According to its website, Ninja Nation allows people to "experience what it's like to be a Ninja."
The obstacle course will be held at Downtown Summerlin as part of a 2-month partnership, a spokesperson for the shopping center said.
Ninja Nation is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pricing is 1-hour for $15, 2 hours for $20 and an all day pass for $30, according to Downtown Summerlin's website.
According to Downtown Summerlin, all participants have their temperatures checked, are asked to sanitize hands prior to entry and the course is wiped down every 30 minutes.
Visit https://bit.ly/3dcoaB5 for more information on the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.