LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Have you ever wanted to run the "American Ninja Warrior" course? Here's your chance -- kind of.
Ninja Nation on Monday, Feb. 17 is sponsoring the first of its kind "Ninja for a Cause" event at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas.
The mobile ninja course will be open to children and adults, according to a news release. The course will have two sides: an easy side and a pro side.
For a $10 donation, guests can take a chance running the "pro" course. Donations will benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, Wounded Warrior Project and the Nevada SPCA.
Past contestants of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" show will be in attendance at the event, including Geoff Britten, Brian Arnold and Kyle Soderman, according to the release.
Anyone wishing to play on the obstacle course will need to sign a waiver prior to competing. For more information, visit ninjanation.com/nfacvegas.
