LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A "Nightmare Before Beer" festival is planned for downtown Las Vegas the week of Christmas.
On Dec. 20, the festival is set to mix Halloween with Christmas like the Tim Burton classic with "roaming characters and plenty of photo ops."
According to a Facebook event page, tickets are $35 each and include unlimited samples of 20 kinds of beer. The beer tasting will be in the parking lot at 6th and Fremont streets, while music will be at Backstage Bar & Billiards and Fremont County Club.
The band Skeleton Sisters is scheduled to play songs from the film through the night with a dance party by DJ Oogie Claus.
The event is hosted by Rock Star Beer Festivals. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.