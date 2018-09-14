LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation announced Interstate-15 would undergo lane restrictions between St. Rose Parkway and Cactus Avenue starting Sept. 19.
NDOT said the lane closures would effect northbound and southbound lanes. The lanes would be closed from 6 p.m. till 4 a.m., Monday through Friday. Closures are scheduled to finish Oct. 5.
The temporary lane restrictions are part of a $34 million paving operation along the Starr Avenue interchange on I-15, according to NDOT. The new paving project broke ground in November 2017.
The Starr Avenue interchange is located one mile south of Cactus Avenue and one mile north of St. Rose Parkway, NDOT said. The goal of the project is to relieve congestion at both locations to improve traffic circulation.
NDOT said project is scheduled to finish by mid-2019.
Motorists are advised to use caution while driving through the work zone, heed construction signage and use alternate routes whenever possible.
