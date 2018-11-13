NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Gang retaliation for a nightclub shooting lead to an 11-year-old girl’s death in North Las Vegas, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.
According to shooting suspect Jarquan Tiffith’s arrest report, a rival gang shot a nightclub near Craig Road and Allen Lane. That prompted Tiffith, 20, and Guy Banks, 19, Erin Hines, 17, Damion Dill, 16, and another suspect to go to a house they thought belonged to a member of the rival gang.
They used GPS on a phone to find the home, which later proved to be the wrong address.
The arrest report said the men in the car were involved in the Mula gang, which is a branch of the Blood gang.
Police released surveillance video that showed three suspects, two of which were believed to be Dill and Tiffith, exiting a silver Nissan Altima and walking up to 11-year-old Angelina Erives' family home in the 6700 block of Courtney Michelle at 9:30 p.m.
Two additional suspects, believed to be Hines and Banks, stayed in the driver seat and front passenger seat of the car. The report said Erin Hines had told Guy Banks, who was driving, that he wanted to switch places because he did not want to shoot anyone.
The suspects fired multiple rounds at the home before running back into the car and driving away. Erives was hit and killed in the shooting. Police said as they fled the scene, a neighbor opened fire at the car, which ended with the death of 17-year-old suspect Guy Lee Banks III. That neighbor according the arres reort is a USAF Security Forece Airman. Banks died of a gunshot wound to his head.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the final suspect is encouraged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.
