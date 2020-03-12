LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nightclub & Bar Show in Las Vegas has officially postponed its 2020 show.
The show, which was expected to begin on March 30, has postponed its convention until June 22, organizers said on Twitter.
"Today, following recent reports from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, #NCBShow20 announced we are forced to postpone the 2020 event running 3/30-4/1 and we have rescheduled to 6/22-24, 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center," organizers said.
Today, following recent reports from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, #NCBShow20 announced we are forced to postpone the 2020 event running 3/30-4/1 and we have rescheduled to 6/22-24, 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/WzfnVUjoys— Nightclub & Bar (@NightclubBar) March 12, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.